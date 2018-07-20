Alphabet Inc Class C (GOOG) Receives “$1,195.88” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG)‘s stock had its “$1,195.88” rating reissued by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GOOG. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C from $1,245.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research note on Monday. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet Inc Class C currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,136.12.

Get Alphabet Inc Class C alerts:

Alphabet Inc Class C opened at $1,186.96 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $833.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc Class C has a 52-week low of $903.40 and a 52-week high of $1,204.50.

Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The information services provider reported $9.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.28 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $31.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.28 billion. Alphabet Inc Class C had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.73 EPS.

In related news, VP Amie Thuener O’toole sold 78 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,028.10, for a total value of $80,191.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,902.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,198.47, for a total transaction of $11,984,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,921.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,956 shares of company stock valued at $86,985,124 over the last three months. 13.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smart Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc Class C in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc Class C by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc Class C in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc Class C in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Price Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc Class C in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. 34.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc Class C Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Read More: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Inc Class C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet Inc Class C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.