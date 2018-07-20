Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL) Receives “Buy” Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in a report published on Monday morning.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GOOGL. Barclays raised their price target on Alphabet Inc Class A from $1,250.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a $1,330.00 price target (down previously from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a research note on Monday. Nomura began coverage on Alphabet Inc Class A in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They set a buy rating and a $1,400.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Alphabet Inc Class A from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet Inc Class A from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,217.60.

Get Alphabet Inc Class A alerts:

Shares of Alphabet Inc Class A stock traded up $2.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,201.34. 69,497 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,540,795. The firm has a market cap of $842.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alphabet Inc Class A has a 52-week low of $918.60 and a 52-week high of $1,221.59.

Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The information services provider reported $9.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.21 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $24.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. Alphabet Inc Class A had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 14.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.73 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc Class A will post 40.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Alphabet Inc Class A by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,733,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,428,946,000 after acquiring an additional 269,848 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc Class A by 134,676.9% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 17,938,806 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,939,000 after acquiring an additional 17,925,496 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc Class A by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,285,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,454,154,000 after acquiring an additional 87,329 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Alphabet Inc Class A by 1.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,266,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,350,187,000 after acquiring an additional 23,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc Class A by 115,058.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,388,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,599 shares in the last quarter. 33.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alphabet Inc Class A

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Inc Class A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet Inc Class A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.