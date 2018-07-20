Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL) Holdings Cut by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,807 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,052 shares during the period. Alphabet Inc Class A comprises 1.9% of ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet Inc Class A were worth $112,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,285,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,454,154,000 after acquiring an additional 87,329 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,266,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,350,187,000 after acquiring an additional 23,524 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,117,989 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,177,690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,109,625 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,837,000 after acquiring an additional 31,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,105,876 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,164,930,000 after acquiring an additional 41,538 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $1,199.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.85. The company has a market cap of $843.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc Class A has a 12-month low of $918.60 and a 12-month high of $1,221.59.

Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 23rd. The information services provider reported $9.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.21 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $24.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. Alphabet Inc Class A had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 15.58%. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.73 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc Class A will post 40.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet Inc Class A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,131.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 9th. Vetr upgraded shares of Alphabet Inc Class A from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,192.20 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1,150.00 target price on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A to $1,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,217.60.

Alphabet Inc Class A Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

