Alpha Windward LLC Buys Shares of 1,571 Honeywell (HON)

Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in Honeywell (NYSE:HON) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Honeywell during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Well Done LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Honeywell during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell alerts:

Shares of HON stock opened at $147.54 on Friday. Honeywell has a 1-year low of $133.70 and a 1-year high of $165.13. The stock has a market cap of $110.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Honeywell (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 20th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.06. Honeywell had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Honeywell news, insider Timothy O. Mahoney sold 114,489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total value of $17,196,247.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 314,725 shares in the company, valued at $47,271,695. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jaime Chico /Fa Pardo sold 3,426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.59, for a total value of $515,921.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,591,776.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Honeywell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Honeywell from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Honeywell from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised Honeywell from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Honeywell from $180.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.75.

About Honeywell

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.