Alpha Windward LLC Buys New Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE)

Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 11,383 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,771.8% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 120,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 114,124 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. Farmers Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth about $152,000. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
HPE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.05.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be given a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 46.88%.
In related news, Director Margaret C. Whitman sold 255,485 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $3,834,829.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 127,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,908,581.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret C. Whitman sold 674,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $11,660,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,169,760 shares in the company, valued at $37,536,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,924,070 shares of company stock valued at $128,143,235 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers, as well as mission-critical servers to address the full array of its customers' computing needs; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and legacy external disk products.
Further Reading: How Short Selling Works
Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.