Alpha Windward LLC Buys New Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE)

Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 11,383 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,771.8% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 120,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 114,124 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. Farmers Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth about $152,000. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

HPE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.05.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise opened at $15.64 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 12 month low of $12.81 and a 12 month high of $19.48.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be given a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 46.88%.

In related news, Director Margaret C. Whitman sold 255,485 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $3,834,829.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 127,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,908,581.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret C. Whitman sold 674,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $11,660,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,169,760 shares in the company, valued at $37,536,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,924,070 shares of company stock valued at $128,143,235 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers, as well as mission-critical servers to address the full array of its customers' computing needs; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and legacy external disk products.

Further Reading: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.