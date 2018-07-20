Allstate (ALL) Given News Sentiment Score of 0.24

Media stories about Allstate (NYSE:ALL) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Allstate earned a daily sentiment score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the insurance provider an impact score of 46.1489122428915 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALL. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Allstate from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Buckingham Research raised shares of Allstate from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allstate presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.50.

Shares of Allstate opened at $93.42 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Allstate has a 1-year low of $85.59 and a 1-year high of $105.36. The company has a market cap of $33.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.94.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.35. Allstate had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Allstate will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.42%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in property and casualty insurance, and life insurance businesses in the United States and Canada. The company's Allstate Protection segment sells private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance policies; other personal lines products, including renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance policies; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

