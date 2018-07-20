Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (MDRX) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MDRX. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.78 to $16.13 in a report on Friday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,671,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,864,084. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 52 week low of $10.78 and a 52 week high of $16.13.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $518.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.34 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a positive return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 11.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brian Farley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $61,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 247,673 shares in the company, valued at $3,029,040.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Richard J. Poulton sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $186,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 114,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 53,801 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $2,905,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 441,534 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,424,000 after acquiring an additional 149,810 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $625,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 544.2% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 113,930 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 96,244 shares during the last quarter.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records, connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

