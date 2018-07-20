Allot Communications (ALLT) versus Xplore Technologies (XPLR) Critical Survey

Allot Communications (NASDAQ: ALLT) and Xplore Technologies (NASDAQ:XPLR) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.8% of Allot Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.1% of Xplore Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.2% of Xplore Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Allot Communications and Xplore Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allot Communications $81.99 million 2.15 -$18.07 million ($0.35) -15.03 Xplore Technologies $86.94 million 0.76 $300,000.00 $0.09 66.33

Xplore Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Allot Communications. Allot Communications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Xplore Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Allot Communications has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xplore Technologies has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Allot Communications and Xplore Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allot Communications -19.56% -7.22% -5.62% Xplore Technologies 0.35% 3.20% 1.59%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Allot Communications and Xplore Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allot Communications 0 1 1 0 2.50 Xplore Technologies 0 1 1 0 2.50

Xplore Technologies has a consensus target price of $4.93, indicating a potential downside of 17.50%. Given Xplore Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Xplore Technologies is more favorable than Allot Communications.

Summary

Xplore Technologies beats Allot Communications on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Allot Communications Company Profile

Allot Communications Ltd. provides network intelligence and security solutions to protect and personalize the digital experience worldwide. The company offers various platforms, including Allot Service Gateway 9500, Allot Service Gateway Tera, and Allot NetEnforcer for in-line deployment in traditional and virtualized network access infrastructure. It also provides subscriber management platforms, such as Allot TierManager, Allot QuotaManager, Allot ChargeSmart, and Allot Smart Engage Onboarding that drive centralized creation, provisioning, and pricing of subscriber services; and analytics solutions comprising Allot ClearSee Analytics and Allot ClearSee Data Source that analyze traffic data. In addition, the company offers security solutions comprising Allot WebSafe Personal, Allot WebSafe Business, Allot Service Protector, Allot Content Protector, Allot SpamOut Protector, and Allot Unified Security, as well as Security as a Service solutions for protecting network service integrity and brand reputation. Further, it offers centralized management solutions, such as NetXplorer Analytics and Reporting, NetXplorer Data Collector, NetAccounting Server, and NetPolicy Provisioner for providing a central access point for network-wide monitoring, reporting, analytics, troubleshooting, accounting, and quality of service policy provisioning. Allot Communications Ltd. markets its products through direct sales, distributors, resellers, original equipment manufacturers, and system integrators to carriers, mobile and fixed service providers, cable operators, private networks, data centers, governments, and enterprises, as well as wireless, wireline, and satellite Internet service providers. The company was formerly known as Ariadne Ltd. and changed its name to Allot Communications Ltd. in September 1997. Allot Communications Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Hod-Hasharon, Israel.

Xplore Technologies Company Profile

Xplore Technologies Corp. develops, integrates, and markets rugged mobile personal computer systems in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's products enable the extension of traditional computing systems to a range of field personnel, including energy pipeline inspectors, public safety personnel, warehouse workers, and pharmaceutical scientists. It offers a line of iX104 tablet PCs that are designed to operate in various work environments, such as extreme temperatures, constant vibrations, rain, and blowing dirt and dusty conditions; and are fitted with a range of performance matched accessories comprising multiple docking station solutions, wireless connectivity alternatives, global positioning system modules, and biometric and smartcard modules, as well as traditional peripherals, such as keyboards, mice, and cases. The company's products also consist of XSlate B10 and XSlate D10 rugged tablets; XSLATE R12 and Motion F5m/C5m tablets; and Bobcat, a rugged tablet that has a Windows operating system. It serves public safety, utility, telecommunications, field service, warehousing logistics, transportation, oil and gas production, manufacturing, route delivery, military, and homeland security markets. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

