Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 19,484 Shares of LeMaitre Vascular Inc (LMAT)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 328,603 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 19,484 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 1.70% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $11,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,265,936 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $72,150,000 after buying an additional 82,607 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,810 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 16,530 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 64,054 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 9,034 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular in the fourth quarter worth $465,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 232,816 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,412,000 after purchasing an additional 14,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

In other news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 12,368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $406,041.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,519.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman George W. Lemaitre sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $556,050.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,073,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,945,840.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,598 shares of company stock worth $4,144,663 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

LMAT stock opened at $36.92 on Friday. LeMaitre Vascular Inc has a twelve month low of $27.90 and a twelve month high of $41.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.57.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $25.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. LeMaitre Vascular’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular Inc will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LMAT shares. BidaskClub upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Monday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Friday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

Further Reading: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.