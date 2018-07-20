Allianz Asset Management GmbH Raises Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 44.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 401,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,339 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.19% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $13,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 36.6% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Ostrum Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter worth about $189,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter worth about $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

GLPI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.43.

Shares of GLPI opened at $36.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $32.51 and a 1-year high of $39.32.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $244.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.20 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 39.42% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 14th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

In related news, Director E Scott Urdang bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.32 per share, with a total value of $105,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,135.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Recommended Story: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.