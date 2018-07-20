Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $12.84 Million Position in Valero Energy Partners LP (VLP)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its stake in shares of Valero Energy Partners LP (NYSE:VLP) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 362,436 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,011 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.51% of Valero Energy Partners worth $12,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLP. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Valero Energy Partners by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 190,544 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,479,000 after purchasing an additional 13,756 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Valero Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Valero Energy Partners by 4,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Valero Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth $1,670,000. Finally, Green Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth $2,394,000. 28.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on VLP shares. Mizuho dropped coverage on Valero Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Valero Energy Partners from $46.50 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Valero Energy Partners from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Valero Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $48.00 price objective on Valero Energy Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Valero Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.55.

Valero Energy Partners opened at $39.73 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.83. Valero Energy Partners LP has a 1 year low of $33.25 and a 1 year high of $48.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48.

Valero Energy Partners (NYSE:VLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $131.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.53 million. Valero Energy Partners had a return on equity of 119.63% and a net margin of 48.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Partners LP will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Partners Profile

Valero Energy Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil and refined petroleum products pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and logistics assets in the United States. Its assets consists of the Port Arthur logistics system, the McKee logistics system, the Memphis logistics system, the Three Rivers logistics system, the Ardmore logistics system, the Houston logistics system, the St.

