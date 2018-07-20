Alliance Resource Partners (ARLP) Receives News Sentiment Score of 0.20

Media coverage about Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Alliance Resource Partners earned a news impact score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the energy company an impact score of 45.2171310605331 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern’s analysis:

Get Alliance Resource Partners alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ARLP traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,589. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.75. Alliance Resource Partners has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $21.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $457.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.48 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 23.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Alliance Resource Partners will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Alliance Resource Partners announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

ARLP has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Seaport Global Securities set a $20.00 target price on shares of Alliance Resource Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Illinois Basin and Appalachia. It produces a range of steam and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents. The company operates eight underground mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, and West Virginia.

Recommended Story: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.