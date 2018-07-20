Allegion PLC (ALLE) Holdings Reduced by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lowered its holdings in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 15,245 shares during the quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Allegion were worth $2,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALLE. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Allegion in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allegion in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new position in Allegion in the first quarter worth $205,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Allegion in the first quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new position in Allegion in the first quarter worth $217,000. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Allegion opened at $78.68 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Allegion PLC has a 12-month low of $73.85 and a 12-month high of $89.81. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.05.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). Allegion had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 102.62%. The firm had revenue of $613.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Allegion PLC will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ALLE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine raised Allegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Allegion from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Allegion has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.40.

Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; door closers and exit devices; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door frames; and other accessories.

