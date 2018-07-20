Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) Shares Bought by Newport Asia LLC

Newport Asia LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,107,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,400 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up 37.0% of Newport Asia LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Newport Asia LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $206,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Riverhead Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth about $110,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth about $125,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 480.0% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $219.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.18.

Shares of Alibaba Group opened at $187.34 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a market cap of $488.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.89. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $147.50 and a fifty-two week high of $211.70.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $9.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.36 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 25.39% and a return on equity of 16.61%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

