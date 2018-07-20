Alexco Resource (AXR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.67

Alexco Resource Corp. (TSE:AXR) (NYSE:AXU) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.67 and last traded at C$1.67, with a volume of 31974 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.70.

Alexco Resource (TSE:AXR) (NYSE:AXU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.01). Alexco Resource had a negative net margin of 60.01% and a negative return on equity of 8.84%. The business had revenue of C$2.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.50 million.

Alexco Resource Company Profile

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily owns 100% interests in the Keno Hill Silver District project comprising the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 703 surveyed quartz mining leases and 866 unsurveyed quartz mining claims, and 2 crown grants covering an area of 237.44 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory.

