Albemarle Co. (ALB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $132.03.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Albemarle in a research note on Monday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Vertical Group upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th.

Shares of Albemarle traded down $2.42, reaching $93.79, on Friday, MarketBeat reports. 38,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,292,709. Albemarle has a one year low of $86.75 and a one year high of $144.99. The stock has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Albemarle had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $821.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th were paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.19%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Albemarle by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,358 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth $133,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Albemarle by 145.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,669 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Tiverton Asset Management LLC increased its position in Albemarle by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in Albemarle by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium and Advanced Materials segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and automobiles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

