Akebia Therapeutics Inc (AKBA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.25.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 29th. BidaskClub lowered Akebia Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 10th.

Akebia Therapeutics opened at $10.51 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Akebia Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $20.25. The firm has a market cap of $585.90 million, a PE ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.11.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.01. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.15% and a negative net margin of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $45.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.80 million. research analysts forecast that Akebia Therapeutics will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 41.2% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 77,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 22,569 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Akebia Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $243,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Akebia Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $1,188,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 82.2% in the first quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 78,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 35,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opus Point Partners Management LLC increased its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 138.0% in the first quarter. Opus Point Partners Management LLC now owns 50,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 28,995 shares during the last quarter. 75.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for patients with renal disease through hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) biology. Its lead product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease in dialysis and non-dialysis patients.

