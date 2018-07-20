Akcea Therapeutics (AKCA) Earns Media Sentiment Rating of -0.01

Press coverage about Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) has been trending somewhat negative this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Akcea Therapeutics earned a news sentiment score of -0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the company an impact score of 46.3918803728055 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Akcea Therapeutics traded up $0.82, reaching $31.07, on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 5,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,722. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion and a PE ratio of -13.87. Akcea Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $33.99.

Get Akcea Therapeutics alerts:

Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $17.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.12 million. Akcea Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 75.90% and a negative net margin of 126.00%. The company’s revenue was up 181.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Akcea Therapeutics will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AKCA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akcea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Akcea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Akcea Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Akcea Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Akcea Therapeutics from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Akcea Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

About Akcea Therapeutics

Akcea Therapeutics, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with cardiometabolic diseases caused by lipid disorders in the United States and internationally. It develops Volanesorsen, which has completed Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Akcea Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akcea Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.