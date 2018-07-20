AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Has $2.26 Million Position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,218 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group comprises about 0.5% of AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Courier Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 5,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 98,795 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $21,791,000 after acquiring an additional 17,795 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 66,631 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 357,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $78,876,000 after acquiring an additional 23,100 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. 72.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Goldman Sachs Group news, insider David M. Solomon sold 3,497 shares of Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.40, for a total value of $854,666.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GS stock opened at $229.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $87.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 52 week low of $214.64 and a 52 week high of $275.31.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The investment management company reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.32. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 23.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 30th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.19%.

GS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.30.

Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

