Aixtron (AIXNY) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

Aixtron (OTCMKTS:AIXNY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Shares of AIXNY opened at $6.64 on Wednesday. Aixtron has a 52-week low of $3.27 and a 52-week high of $7.75.
Aixtron Company Profile
