Aircastle Limited (AYR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $194.60 Million

Brokerages expect Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) to post $194.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Aircastle’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $195.50 million and the lowest is $193.56 million. Aircastle reported sales of $223.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aircastle will report full-year sales of $797.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $783.98 million to $805.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $874.90 million per share, with estimates ranging from $811.48 million to $913.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aircastle.

Aircastle (NYSE:AYR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $202.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.73 million. Aircastle had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 20.50%. Aircastle’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share.

AYR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Aircastle from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Aircastle from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Aircastle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.43.

In related news, major shareholder Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 7,887,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total transaction of $167,441,625.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AYR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aircastle by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,242,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,854,000 after acquiring an additional 44,394 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Aircastle by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 43,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd bought a new position in Aircastle during the fourth quarter valued at about $281,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Aircastle during the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Aircastle by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 247,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,793,000 after buying an additional 55,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aircastle traded down $0.30, hitting $20.28, during midday trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,049. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.86. Aircastle has a 1-year low of $18.97 and a 1-year high of $25.30.

About Aircastle

Aircastle Limited, through its subsidiaries, leases, finances, sells, and manages commercial flight equipment to airlines worldwide. The company also invests in other aviation assets. As of December 31, 2017, its aircraft portfolio comprised 236 aircraft leased to 81 lessees located in 43 countries. Aircastle Limited was founded in 2004 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

