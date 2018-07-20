AIRBUS SE/ADR (EADSY) Lifted to Buy at Citigroup

AIRBUS SE/ADR (OTCMKTS:EADSY) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AIRBUS SE/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of AIRBUS SE/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AIRBUS SE/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th.

Get AIRBUS SE/ADR alerts:

AIRBUS SE/ADR traded down $0.38, hitting $30.65, during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,506. AIRBUS SE/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $20.54 and a fifty-two week high of $31.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.54.

AIRBUS SE/ADR (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AIRBUS SE/ADR had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter. research analysts expect that AIRBUS SE/ADR will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

About AIRBUS SE/ADR

Airbus SE, through its subsidiaries, provides aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for AIRBUS SE/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIRBUS SE/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.