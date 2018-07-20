Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2018 Earnings of $7.43 Per Share (APD)

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a report released on Monday, July 16th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Sheehan now expects that the basic materials company will earn $7.43 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.44. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Air Products & Chemicals’ FY2019 earnings at $8.11 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $8.92 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $181.00 target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.47.

APD stock opened at $154.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.89. Air Products & Chemicals has a 52 week low of $141.88 and a 52 week high of $175.17.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.03. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 69.73%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 122,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,101,000 after acquiring an additional 9,646 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 34,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. boosted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 12,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 272.9% during the fourth quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 77,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,667,000 after acquiring an additional 56,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management acquired a new position in Air Products & Chemicals during the second quarter worth about $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, electronics and performance materials, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including metals, glass, chemical processing, electronics, energy production and refining, food processing, metallurgical, medical, and general manufacturing.

