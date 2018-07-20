Agree Realty Co. (ADC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Brokerages expect Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.71 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Agree Realty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the highest is $0.73. Agree Realty reported earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Agree Realty will report full-year earnings of $2.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $2.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Agree Realty.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.18). Agree Realty had a net margin of 48.16% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $34.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.45 million.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.13.

Agree Realty traded down $0.93, hitting $53.49, during trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. 166,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,887. Agree Realty has a one year low of $43.74 and a one year high of $54.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. This is a boost from Agree Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.41%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADC. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Agree Realty by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Agree Realty by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after acquiring an additional 24,410 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Agree Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Agree Realty by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 234,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,069,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Agree Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $981,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2018, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 463 properties, located in 43 states and containing approximately 8.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

