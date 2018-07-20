Agios Pharmaceuticals’ (AGIO) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Cann

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Cann in a report issued on Friday.

The analysts wrote, “We had anticipated FDA approval of Tibsovo (ivosidenib/AG-120) in late-August 2018. With the approval being granted one month ahead of schedule, the timing is supportive of our expected Q318 launch. We continue to believe ivosidenib will be a major driver of growth and value for Agios. Pricing for the drug at approximately $26,115 per month is in line with our estimate, as is the prescribed minimum duration of use. As a result of timing and pricing, our outlook remains positive and unchanged.””

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on AGIO. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 4th. SunTrust Banks set a $115.00 price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $95.00 price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Agios Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.55.

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals traded up $0.09, reaching $91.27, during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. 21,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,712. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 2.01. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $51.62 and a one year high of $99.82.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $8.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 61.70% and a negative net margin of 822.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.56) earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -6.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Steven L. Hoerter sold 2,050 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total transaction of $176,197.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,197.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Biller sold 3,000 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.81, for a total value of $245,430.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,694.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,549 shares of company stock valued at $14,461,054 over the last quarter. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. S&CO Inc. acquired a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $311,000. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer and rare genetic metabolic disorders in the United States. It is developing IDHIFA, a potent inhibitor of the mutated isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) 2 protein that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH 2 mutation; Phase III clinical trial for patients with IDH2 mutant-positive acute myeloid leukemia (AML); Phase Ib frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase I/II frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML.

