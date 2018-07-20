Agilent Technologies Inc (A) Holdings Cut by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 10.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,751 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,445,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,902,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779,802 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 4,656,405 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $311,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,089 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,800,486 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $187,353,000 after purchasing an additional 489,288 shares in the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,067,000. Finally, Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 1,285,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,812,000 after purchasing an additional 443,601 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 6,931 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $460,079.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

A has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 9th. Cowen upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.75.

Agilent Technologies opened at $64.15 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Agilent Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $58.22 and a fifty-two week high of $75.00. The stock has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The medical research company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 3rd will be given a $0.149 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.42%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; microfluidics based automated electrophoresis products; cell analysis plate based assays; laboratory software and informatics systems; laboratory automation; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

