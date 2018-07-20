AGCO (AGCO) Stock Rating Lowered by OTR Global

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) was downgraded by research analysts at OTR Global to a “$60.18” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

AGCO has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of AGCO from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $66.00 price target on shares of AGCO and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of AGCO in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of AGCO from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.13.

Shares of AGCO opened at $60.43 on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.79. AGCO has a 1-year low of $56.36 and a 1-year high of $75.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.50.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.23. AGCO had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that AGCO will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Lucinda B. Smith sold 1,500 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $102,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,373 shares in the company, valued at $3,039,550.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGCO. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AGCO by 187.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Ostrum Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AGCO by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

