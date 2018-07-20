Aena SME (AENA) PT Set at €171.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €171.00 ($201.18) price target on Aena SME (BME:AENA) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AENA. UBS Group set a €195.00 ($229.41) price target on Aena SME and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €173.00 ($203.53) price target on Aena SME and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on Aena SME and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on Aena SME and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on Aena SME and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aena SME currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €173.75 ($204.41).

BME AENA opened at €171.00 ($201.18) on Monday. Aena SME has a 12 month low of €137.05 ($161.24) and a 12 month high of €184.90 ($217.53).

Aena SME SA, formerly Aena SA, is a Spain-based company primarily engaged in the airports operation. Its activities are divided into four segments: Airports, which comprises Aeronautical subdivision, responsible for the management of airports, jetways, security, handling, cargo and fuel services, among others, as well as Commercial subdivision, including duty-free and specialty stores, restaurant services, car rental, as well as banking services and advertising; Services outside the terminal, which manages real estate assets, such as parking lots, warehouses and lands; International, which comprises operations of Company’s subsidiary, Aena Desarrollo Internacional SA, that invests in other airport owners principally in Mexico, Colombia and the United Kingdom; and Others, encompassing corporate activities.

