Aemetis (AMTX) vs. FutureFuel (FF) Head to Head Review

Aemetis (NASDAQ: AMTX) and FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.8% of Aemetis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.1% of FutureFuel shares are held by institutional investors. 24.2% of Aemetis shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 43.3% of FutureFuel shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Aemetis has a beta of -0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 169% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FutureFuel has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aemetis and FutureFuel’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aemetis $150.15 million 0.21 -$30.30 million N/A N/A FutureFuel $275.03 million 2.16 $23.51 million N/A N/A

FutureFuel has higher revenue and earnings than Aemetis.

Dividends

FutureFuel pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Aemetis does not pay a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Aemetis and FutureFuel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aemetis -19.89% N/A -37.74% FutureFuel 21.86% 13.62% 10.95%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Aemetis and FutureFuel, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aemetis 0 2 1 0 2.33 FutureFuel 0 0 0 0 N/A

Aemetis currently has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 29.87%. Given Aemetis’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Aemetis is more favorable than FutureFuel.

Summary

FutureFuel beats Aemetis on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc. operates as a renewable fuels and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products by the conversion of ethanol and biodiesel plants into advanced bio refineries. It owns and operates an ethanol plant in the California Central Valley near Modesto; and a biodiesel plant in Kakinada, India. The company sells biodiesel and refined glycerin to resellers, distributors, and refiners through its sales force and independent sales agents, as well as to brokers who resell the product to end-users. It also produces ethanol; and wet distiller's grains, distiller's corn oil, and condensed distillers soluble or corn syrup products to dairies and feedlots as animal feed. The company was formerly known as AE Biofuels, Inc. and changed its name to Aemetis, Inc. in November 2011. Aemetis, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.

FutureFuel Company Profile

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diversified chemical products, bio-based products, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment manufactures and sells custom chemicals, including agrochemicals and intermediates, detergent additives, biocides intermediates, specialty polymers, dyes, stabilizers, and chemicals intermediates; and chemicals used in consumer products consisting of cosmetics and personal care products, specialty polymers, and specialty products used in the fuels industry. This segment also offers performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers that enhance stain resistance and dye-ability to nylon and polyester fibers; various small-volume specialty chemicals and solvents for a range of applications; and a family of acetal based solvents, including diethoxymethane, dimethoxymethane, dibutoxymethane, glycerol formal, and phenol sulfonic acid. Its chemical products are used in various markets and end uses comprising detergent, agrochemical, automotive, oil and gas, coatings, nutrition, and polymer additives. The Biofuels segment produces and sells biodiesel. It also sells petrodiesel in blends; and engages in buying, selling, and shipping of refined petroleum products on common carrier pipelines. This segment markets its biodiesel products directly to customers through railcars, tank trucks, and barges in the United States. The company was formerly known as Viceroy Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to FutureFuel Corp. in October 2006. FutureFuel Corp. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Clayton, Missouri.

