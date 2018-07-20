Aegion (AEGN) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Aegion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Aegion from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aegion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

Aegion traded down $0.35, reaching $25.36, during midday trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat. 77,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,571. The stock has a market cap of $829.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Aegion has a one year low of $19.11 and a one year high of $28.19.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $324.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.97 million. Aegion had a negative net margin of 5.99% and a positive return on equity of 6.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Aegion will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alfred L. Woods sold 7,500 shares of Aegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $181,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,686.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEGN. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Aegion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Aegion by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 21,437 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aegion by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,360,885 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,898,000 after acquiring an additional 99,315 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aegion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aegion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

About Aegion

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil companies.

