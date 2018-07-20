Aegion (AEGN) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Aegion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Aegion from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aegion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.
Aegion traded down $0.35, reaching $25.36, during midday trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat. 77,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,571. The stock has a market cap of $829.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Aegion has a one year low of $19.11 and a one year high of $28.19.
In other news, Director Alfred L. Woods sold 7,500 shares of Aegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $181,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,686.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEGN. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Aegion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Aegion by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 21,437 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aegion by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,360,885 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,898,000 after acquiring an additional 99,315 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aegion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aegion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.
About Aegion
Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil companies.
