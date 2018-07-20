Aduro BioTech Inc (ADRO) Insider Elsas Andrea Van Sells 10,454 Shares

Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO) insider Elsas Andrea Van sold 10,454 shares of Aduro BioTech stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $72,759.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 206,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,435,256.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Aduro BioTech traded down $0.10, reaching $6.95, during midday trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 4,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,586. Aduro BioTech Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.82 and a fifty-two week high of $14.05. The company has a market cap of $535.36 million, a P/E ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 2.25.

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.07. Aduro BioTech had a negative return on equity of 39.00% and a negative net margin of 455.58%. The company had revenue of $6.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 million. analysts anticipate that Aduro BioTech Inc will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright set a $10.00 target price on Aduro BioTech and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aduro BioTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Aduro BioTech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Aduro BioTech from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aduro BioTech presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aduro BioTech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Sofinnova Ventures Inc acquired a new position in Aduro BioTech in the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Aduro BioTech by 105.3% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 11,405 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aduro BioTech during the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aduro BioTech by 160.0% during the first quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Aduro BioTech Company Profile

Aduro BioTech, Inc, an immunotherapy company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies that transform the treatment of challenging diseases. The company is developing ADU-S100, which is in Phase I monotherapy study, as well as in Phase 1b combination study with an anti-PD1 immune checkpoint inhibitor; ADU-214 that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer; and ADU-741 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

