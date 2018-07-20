Adient (ADNT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $46.66

Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $46.66 and last traded at $47.20, with a volume of 88542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.89.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADNT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adient from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine lowered Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered Adient from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered Adient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Adient from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of -0.52.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.04). Adient had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 0.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Adient PLC will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 18th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 17th. Adient’s payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADNT. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 9,341,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394,306 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 1,296.8% during the 1st quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 1,060,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,353,000 after acquiring an additional 984,229 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Adient during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,926,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,775,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,089,000 after acquiring an additional 581,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Springhouse Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 195.3% during the 1st quarter. Springhouse Capital Management LP now owns 845,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,525,000 after acquiring an additional 559,172 shares during the last quarter. 97.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company operates through two segments, Seating and Interiors. The Seating segment produces automotive seat metal structures and mechanisms, foams, trims, fabrics, and seat systems.

