Acorda Therapeutics (ACOR) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ACOR. TheStreet upgraded Acorda Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. BidaskClub lowered Acorda Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.69.

Acorda Therapeutics opened at $29.15 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Acorda Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $16.55 and a 1-year high of $36.35.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.19). Acorda Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 36.98%. The business had revenue of $106.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Acorda Therapeutics will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Scopia Capital Management Lp sold 216,910 shares of Acorda Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.62, for a total transaction of $6,858,694.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Lawrence sold 3,431 shares of Acorda Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total value of $108,899.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,477.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,249,610 shares of company stock valued at $37,980,944 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 10,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 367,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,703,000 after purchasing an additional 10,536 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 96,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 269.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 734,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,377,000 after purchasing an additional 535,970 shares in the last quarter.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Qutenza, a dermal patch for the management of neuropathic pain associated with post-herpetic neuralgia.

