Access Financial Services Inc. Boosts Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF)

Access Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,680 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 4.0% of Access Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $5,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Investment CO grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 332,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Jentner Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Jentner Corp now owns 34,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 87,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 57,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF traded up $0.18, hitting $33.51, during trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. 1,664,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,417,040. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $32.08 and a one year high of $36.35.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Further Reading: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.