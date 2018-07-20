Acacia Communications (ACIA) versus Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR) Head-To-Head Analysis

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ: ACIA) and Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Acacia Communications has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Monolithic Power Systems has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Monolithic Power Systems pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Acacia Communications does not pay a dividend. Monolithic Power Systems pays out 64.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Monolithic Power Systems has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Acacia Communications and Monolithic Power Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acacia Communications 0 6 9 0 2.60 Monolithic Power Systems 0 0 8 1 3.11

Acacia Communications presently has a consensus target price of $35.15, suggesting a potential upside of 1.16%. Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus target price of $147.75, suggesting a potential upside of 4.20%. Given Monolithic Power Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Monolithic Power Systems is more favorable than Acacia Communications.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.9% of Acacia Communications shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.8% of Monolithic Power Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 33.2% of Acacia Communications shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Monolithic Power Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Acacia Communications and Monolithic Power Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acacia Communications -1.83% 4.95% 4.20% Monolithic Power Systems 14.52% 17.04% 13.91%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Acacia Communications and Monolithic Power Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acacia Communications $385.17 million 3.62 $38.50 million $1.19 29.20 Monolithic Power Systems $470.93 million 12.70 $65.20 million $1.85 76.65

Monolithic Power Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Acacia Communications. Acacia Communications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Monolithic Power Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Monolithic Power Systems beats Acacia Communications on 15 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

Acacia Communications Company Profile

Acacia Communications, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. Its products include a series of low-power coherent digital signal processor application-specific integrated circuits and silicon photonic integrated circuits that are integrated into families of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 400 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets. The company sells its products through a direct sales force to network equipment manufacturers, network operators, and cloud service providers. Acacia Communications, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment. The company also provides lighting control ICs for backlighting that are used in systems, which provide the light source for LCD panels in notebook computers, monitors, car navigation systems, and televisions, as well as for general illumination applications. In addition, it offers alternating current (AC)/DC offline solutions for lighting illumination applications; and AC/DC power conversion solutions for various end products that plug into a wall outlet. The company sells its products through third-party distributors and value-added resellers, as well as directly to original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, and electronic manufacturing service providers in China, Taiwan, Europe, Korea, Southeast Asia, Japan, the United States, and internationally. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

