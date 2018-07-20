AbbVie Inc (ABBV) Shares Sold by Global Financial Private Capital LLC

Global Financial Private Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 44.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 194,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,257 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Capital LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $18,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Signition LP bought a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $270,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,700,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,556,000 after buying an additional 50,701 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 85.8% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 798,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,583,000 after buying an additional 368,800 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 19.7% during the first quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at about $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie opened at $89.95 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70. The stock has a market cap of $149.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.61. AbbVie Inc has a 1-year low of $69.38 and a 1-year high of $125.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 186.47%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 13th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 12th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.57%.

In related news, Director Edward J. Rapp acquired 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $98.63 per share, for a total transaction of $99,912.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn F. Tilton acquired 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.90 per share, with a total value of $496,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,651,646.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $95.00 price objective on AbbVie and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $109.00 to $98.10 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price objective on AbbVie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Bank of America set a $120.00 target price on shares of AbbVie and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.65.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a biologic therapy administered as a subcutaneous injection for autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, for the treatment of adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

