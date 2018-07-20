ABB Ltd. (ABBN) Receives CHF 25.80 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of ABB Ltd. (VTX:ABBN) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is CHF 25.77.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABBN. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 28 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 26 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 24 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 31 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 22.28 target price on shares of ABB and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th.

Get ABB alerts:

Shares of ABB traded up CHF 0.11, hitting CHF 23.09, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat. 15,390,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,460,000. ABB has a 1 year low of CHF 21.65 and a 1 year high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

See Also: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.