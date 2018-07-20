ABB Ltd (ABB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.49 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) to announce sales of $9.49 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ABB’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.36 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $9.63 billion. ABB reported sales of $8.72 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that ABB will report full-year sales of $37.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $37.01 billion to $37.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $39.74 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $39.03 billion to $40.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow ABB.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. ABB had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 18.85%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Monday, July 9th. UBS Group raised shares of ABB from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ABB from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABB. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in ABB by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in ABB by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 12,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its position in ABB by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 47,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in ABB by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 82,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Finally, Elite Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in ABB by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 40,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares during the period. 5.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABB traded down $0.28, reaching $22.32, during trading hours on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 3,681,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,199,280. The firm has a market cap of $47.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.17. ABB has a 52 week low of $21.22 and a 52 week high of $28.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, robotics and motion, industrial automation, and power grid products worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides modular substation packages, distribution automation products, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

