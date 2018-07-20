ABB (ABBN) PT Set at CHF 26 by Kepler Capital Markets

ABB (VTX:ABBN) has been assigned a CHF 26 target price by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.60% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a CHF 27.60 price objective on ABB and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 23 price objective on ABB and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Citigroup set a CHF 24 price objective on ABB and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. UBS Group set a CHF 22.50 price objective on ABB and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 23 price objective on ABB and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of CHF 25.77.
Shares of ABB stock traded up CHF 0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting CHF 23.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,390,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,460,000. ABB has a twelve month low of CHF 21.65 and a twelve month high of CHF 27.24.
ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.
