$996.92 Million in Sales Expected for Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (SMG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) to announce sales of $996.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Scotts Miracle-Gro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $981.79 million to $1.01 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro posted sales of $1.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro will report full year sales of $2.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.70 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.97 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $2.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Scotts Miracle-Gro.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 40.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.78 EPS.

SMG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. ValuEngine cut Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Bank of America cut Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Scotts Miracle-Gro traded up $0.23, reaching $81.67, during trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 362,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,312. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a one year low of $76.60 and a one year high of $110.12.

In other news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 86,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.69, for a total transaction of $7,254,751.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,206,353.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael C. Lukemire sold 8,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $701,614.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,638 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,486.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,374 shares of company stock worth $15,166,110 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter worth about $179,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter worth about $210,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the second quarter worth about $211,000. South State Corp bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter worth about $225,000. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, including lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

