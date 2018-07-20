$953.73 Million in Sales Expected for Regal Beloit Corp (RBC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) will post sales of $953.73 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Regal Beloit’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $939.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $977.10 million. Regal Beloit reported sales of $869.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Regal Beloit will report full-year sales of $3.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.62 billion to $3.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.81 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.77 billion to $3.88 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Regal Beloit.

Get Regal Beloit alerts:

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.09. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $878.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $869.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on RBC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Regal Beloit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Regal Beloit in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.40.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,480,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $328,633,000 after purchasing an additional 236,942 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,683,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,813,000 after purchasing an additional 138,116 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,261,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,542,000 after purchasing an additional 56,453 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 800,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,731,000 after purchasing an additional 257,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 745,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,648,000 after purchasing an additional 299,269 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Regal Beloit stock traded up $0.90 on Thursday, hitting $84.10. 196,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,075. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Regal Beloit has a 12-month low of $67.84 and a 12-month high of $87.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Regal Beloit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and power transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regal Beloit (RBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Beloit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Beloit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.