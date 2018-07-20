9,485 Shares in Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) Purchased by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 23.6% during the second quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Paychex by 1.7% in the second quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 53,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,635,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 1.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 116,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,929,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the second quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Paychex by 49.1% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 387,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,486,000 after buying an additional 127,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 3,902 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total transaction of $272,320.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,008 shares in the company, valued at $3,978,588.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 2,683 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total transaction of $188,802.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,236,089.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,965 shares of company stock valued at $9,955,834 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.40.

Paychex opened at $70.49 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.20 and a 52-week high of $73.10. The company has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.99.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). Paychex had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 44.29%. The business had revenue of $871.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 87.84%.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Germany. The company offers payroll processing services that include payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

