9,300 Shares in CommVault Systems, Inc. (CVLT) Purchased by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,300 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVLT. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in CommVault Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $62,229,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in CommVault Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,721,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CommVault Systems by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 457,712 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,030,000 after purchasing an additional 219,804 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management acquired a new position in CommVault Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $10,519,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in CommVault Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $9,501,000. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CommVault Systems stock opened at $69.30 on Friday. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.35 and a 12 month high of $72.65.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.02). CommVault Systems had a negative net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $184.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. CommVault Systems’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CVLT shares. BidaskClub raised CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of CommVault Systems in a report on Monday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on CommVault Systems from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital set a $70.00 target price on CommVault Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.10.

In other news, VP Brian Carolan sold 5,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $394,299.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 102,796 shares in the company, valued at $7,391,032.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 13,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $919,600.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,469,900.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,123 shares of company stock valued at $3,589,106 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

About CommVault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

