9,184 Shares in Oceaneering International (OII) Purchased by Unison Advisors LLC

Unison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OII. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 219,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after acquiring an additional 46,850 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 821,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,359,000 after acquiring an additional 10,257 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 160,176 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 46,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the fourth quarter valued at about $573,000. 99.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OII stock opened at $26.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -383.57 and a beta of 1.39. Oceaneering International has a 1 year low of $17.11 and a 1 year high of $27.41.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $416.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.79 million. Oceaneering International had a net margin of 6.60% and a negative return on equity of 2.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. analysts predict that Oceaneering International will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OII shares. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Oceaneering International in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Oceaneering International to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Oceaneering International in a research report on Friday, April 13th. ValuEngine raised Oceaneering International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.36.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

