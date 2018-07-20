89,433 Shares in Boston Scientific Co. (BSX) Acquired by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 89,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,931,000.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 230.9% during the 1st quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 55,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 38,950 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 131,649 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 22,216 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Boston Scientific by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 937,527 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,241,000 after purchasing an additional 356,701 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific by 227.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 64,367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 44,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in Boston Scientific by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 243,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after purchasing an additional 15,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Boston Scientific opened at $33.72 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.76. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $24.54 and a 1 year high of $37.30.
In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Kevin J. Ballinger sold 31,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $931,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,201 shares in the company, valued at $840,988.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,542 shares of company stock worth $6,377,305 over the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several research firms recently commented on BSX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.87.
About Boston Scientific
Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiovascular, Rhythm Management, and MedSurg. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.
Featured Story: What does RSI mean?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).
Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.