89,433 Shares in Boston Scientific Co. (BSX) Acquired by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 89,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,931,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 230.9% during the 1st quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 55,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 38,950 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 131,649 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 22,216 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Boston Scientific by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 937,527 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,241,000 after purchasing an additional 356,701 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific by 227.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 64,367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 44,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in Boston Scientific by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 243,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after purchasing an additional 15,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boston Scientific opened at $33.72 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.76. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $24.54 and a 1 year high of $37.30.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 25.10%. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Kevin J. Ballinger sold 31,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $931,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,201 shares in the company, valued at $840,988.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,542 shares of company stock worth $6,377,305 over the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on BSX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.87.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiovascular, Rhythm Management, and MedSurg. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

