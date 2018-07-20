$867.90 Million in Sales Expected for USG Co. (USG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect USG Co. (NYSE:USG) to announce $867.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for USG’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $856.00 million to $883.00 million. USG posted sales of $811.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that USG will report full year sales of $3.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.56 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $3.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow USG.

USG (NYSE:USG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.09). USG had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on USG shares. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of USG from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of USG in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of USG from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of USG from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of USG in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.79.

In related news, insider Brian J. Cook sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $620,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,263,548.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USG. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in USG during the first quarter worth $132,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in USG during the second quarter worth $178,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in USG during the first quarter worth $187,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in USG during the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in USG during the first quarter worth $225,000. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USG opened at $43.29 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. USG has a 12 month low of $25.60 and a 12 month high of $43.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.39.

USG Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells building materials worldwide. The company's Gypsum division manufactures and markets gypsum and related products to construct walls, ceilings, roofs, and floors of residential, commercial, and institutional buildings, as well as for various industrial applications.

