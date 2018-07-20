82,500 Shares in United States Steel Co. (X) Purchased by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 82,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,867,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. A.R.T. Advisors LLC increased its position in United States Steel by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 83,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in United States Steel by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 228,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in United States Steel by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in United States Steel by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 17,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in United States Steel by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 54,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on X. Zacks Investment Research raised United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Citigroup raised United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.55 to $47.64 in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on United States Steel from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on United States Steel from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.12.

NYSE X opened at $36.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 3.06. United States Steel Co. has a 1-year low of $22.38 and a 1-year high of $47.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.83) EPS. sell-side analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Sara A. Greenstein sold 3,607 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $135,262.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,575. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Bradley acquired 10,000 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.42 per share, for a total transaction of $324,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,496 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,140.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flat-Rolled Products (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products.

