7,500 Shares in National Storage (NSA) Purchased by Confluence Wealth Management LLC

Confluence Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in National Storage (NYSE:NSA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in National Storage by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 238,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,503,000 after purchasing an additional 99,551 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of National Storage by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 274,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,490,000 after acquiring an additional 99,367 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Storage by 4.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 83,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of National Storage by 10.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 126,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 11,657 shares during the period. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000. 95.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Storage alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NSA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Storage from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. DA Davidson set a $37.00 price target on shares of National Storage and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of National Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of National Storage from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. National Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.45.

National Storage stock opened at $30.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. National Storage has a twelve month low of $21.17 and a twelve month high of $32.28.

National Storage (NYSE:NSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $76.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.72 million. National Storage had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 1.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that National Storage will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 14th. This is a positive change from National Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. National Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.55%.

National Storage Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Storage (NYSE:NSA).

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.