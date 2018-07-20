$72.60 Million in Sales Expected for Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (CPSI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) will report sales of $72.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Computer Programs & Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $68.76 million and the highest estimate coming in at $76.70 million. Computer Programs & Systems reported sales of $67.68 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Computer Programs & Systems will report full-year sales of $291.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $282.70 million to $298.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $300.85 million per share, with estimates ranging from $290.40 million to $321.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Computer Programs & Systems.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. Computer Programs & Systems had a positive return on equity of 14.77% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $70.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CPSI shares. ValuEngine upgraded Computer Programs & Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Computer Programs & Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Computer Programs & Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

Computer Programs & Systems traded up $0.10, hitting $34.05, on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. 93,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,940. Computer Programs & Systems has a 12-month low of $27.60 and a 12-month high of $34.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $472.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.10.

In other Computer Programs & Systems news, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 2,900 shares of Computer Programs & Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $91,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,470.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 3,478 shares of Computer Programs & Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total value of $110,843.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,160,838.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,870 shares of company stock valued at $374,717. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Computer Programs & Systems by 131.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Computer Programs & Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. Robecosam AG lifted its holdings in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Computer Programs & Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as helps to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

