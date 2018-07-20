$700.02 Million in Sales Expected for Twitter Inc (TWTR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) will post sales of $700.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Twitter’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $681.60 million and the highest is $716.00 million. Twitter posted sales of $573.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Twitter will report full-year sales of $2.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.86 billion to $3.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.36 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Twitter.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $665.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.56 million. Twitter had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 0.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS.

TWTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Vetr raised Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.33 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 26th. ValuEngine raised Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Argus boosted their price objective on Twitter from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Twitter from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

In other Twitter news, insider Robert Kaiden sold 1,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total transaction of $59,904.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Evan Clark Williams sold 682,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total value of $30,366,591.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,838,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,836,086. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,474,133 shares of company stock valued at $136,316,153 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 394.6% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Twitter opened at $43.44 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.65 billion, a PE ratio of 722.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 10.23 and a current ratio of 10.23. Twitter has a 1 year low of $15.67 and a 1 year high of $47.79.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

